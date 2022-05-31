Anchor Drop, May 31, 2022: 88 Days to Kickoff

Good morning.

We are now 88 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 88 for the Commodores is 6’5”, 231-pound defensive end/linebacker Michael Owusu. Owusu enters his sixth year in the Vanderbilt program, electing to return for the free COVID year, after finally earning six starts last year as a fifth-year senior. Owusu had 43 total tackles last season.

Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent claimed the individual national title in men’s golf after winning a four-man playoff on Monday. Sargent and the Commodores will now look to claim the team title in the match play competition, which they’ll open today at 9:10 AM CT against 8-seed Texas Tech. Vanderbilt finished first in the stroke play competition and thus enters match play as the 1-seed. The Golf Channel picks up coverage at 11 AM CT.

Baseball will be the 2-seed in the Corvallis Regional, which they’ll open Friday at 3:00 PM CT against San Diego. Also joining Vanderbilt in the regional: host Oregon State and 4-seed New Mexico State.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:10 PM: MLB: Twins at Tigers (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Angels at Yankees (TBS)

7:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 (TNT)

8:40 PM: MLB: Astros at A’s (MLB.tv free game)

Scoreboard

MLB: Brewers 7, Cubs 6 (Game 1) ... Tigers 7, Twins 5 ... Cardinals 6, Padres 3 ... Giants 5, Phillies 4 ... Astros 5, A’s 1 ... Rockies 7, Marlins 1 ... Guardians 7, Royals 3 ... Orioles 10, Red Sox 0 ... Mets 13, Nationals 5 ... Brewers 3, Cubs 1 (Game 2) ... Rangers 9, Rays 5 ... Diamondbacks 6, Braves 2 ... Pirates 6, Dodgers 5.

NHL: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 (Rangers win, 4-3.)