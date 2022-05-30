Vanderbilt Baseball Postseason Pre-Regionals Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

Welp, we’re the #2 seed in the Corvallis Region. The Beavers are the toughest team west of the Mississippi, and, if we’re being honest with ourselves, we 100% deserve this fate.
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.
...and that’s it.
