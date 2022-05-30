Vanderbilt Heads to the Corvallis Region

As I said in the NCAA Regional Sites Announced thread, in which I ranked the 12 non-SEC host sites in order of best to worst draw:

12) Corvallis—Oregon State 44-14 (20-10 Pac 12) They’re the toughest team on the West Coast. Also, ever been to Corvallis? No. You would have literally no reason to go there. I would like to avoid them (please and thank you).

Can we win? Of course. Will we be favored? Hell no.

Though times have not yet been released for the games, we’ll play in the 2nd game in Friday’s Corvallis Regional against The San Diego Torreros (translation: Spanish for a Whale’s Vagina Keepers). Win that one, and we’ll face the best team in the West, the Oregon State Beavers (who, let’s be honest, are going to run rule the #4 seed New Mexico State Agriculturalists).

We’ll run “Better Know a Regional Opponent” for each of our three potential opponents, with the hope that we only face the #1 and #3 seeds this weekend (as facing New Mexico State likely means we’re in the Loser’s bracket fighting for our lives).

Okay. This is not great news, but again, we completely deserve this after our late-season self-immolation.

The Winner of the Corvallis Region will face the winner of the Auburn University War Tigers Region (which is a Group of Death for the War Tigers, by the way).

The Diamond Dores will be the #2 seed in the Corvallis Regional.

