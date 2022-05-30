Good morning.

We are now 89 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 89 on the current roster (again, incoming freshmen don’t have jersey numbers assigned yet); last year’s 89, Logan Kyle, has switched to 18.

The NCAA baseball selection show airs today at 11:00 AM CT on ESPN2. Vanderbilt won’t be hosting; the 16 host sites were announced yesterday, and Andrew has a helpful guide to which ones we’d prefer. (For me I’d prefer Hattiesburg because I’ve got some fucking Jimmy Buffett and Brett Fav-re jokes to fire off.)

Men’s golf enters the fourth round of stroke play in third place at the NCAA Championship and just needs to finish in the top eight to advance to match play. As for the individual competition, Cole Sherwood fell out of first place... but he’s been replaced by Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:10 PM: MLB: Royals at Guardians (ESPN+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Orioles at Red Sox (MLB.tv free game)

7:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 7 (ESPN)

(Ed. note: This is Memorial Day, right? Where the hell is the day baseball? What are we even doing here?)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 8, Florida 5.

MLB: Giants 6, Reds 4 ... Red Sox 12, Orioles 2 ... Nationals 6, Rockies 5 ... Braves 6, Marlins 3 ... Tigers 2, Guardians 1 ... Rays 4, Yankees 2 ... White Sox 5, Cubs 4 ... Twins 7, Royals 3 ... Brewers 8, Cardinals 0 ... A’s 6, Rangers 5 ... Blue Jays 11, Angels 10 ... Astros 2, Mariners 1 ... Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1 ... Padres 4, Pirates 2 ... Mets 5, Phillies 4.

NBA: Celtics 100, Heat 96 (Celtics win, 4-3.)