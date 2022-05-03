Battle for the Barrel Game Thread

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Due to impending inclement weather in the Nashville area, tonight's game against Louisville has been pushed up to a 5 p.m. first pitch. ⤵️https://t.co/Ra57Tkl9y4 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 3, 2022

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 5:00pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (8-0, 2.11 ERA)

vs. Louisville #31 Sr. LHP Carter “The Salesman” Lohman (1-0, 7.71 ERA)

*Bats, you’ve got to show up for this one (please and thank you), for the death-based literary allusions alone.

The Lineup

*Will update when posted (though I’m in meetings until at least 6pm today, so you guys might have to do that for me).

See you in the comments (eventually).