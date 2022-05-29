Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 90 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 90 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Nate Clifton. The 6’5”, 280-pound redshirt junior from La Vergne started 10 games last season and finished the year with 35 total tackles, playing in all 12 games.

(By the way, random thought: I saw this on Twitter the other day and I actually have the opposite thought.

I’ve suggested among AP colleagues that we a) only use a player’s year in school when absolutely necessary and b) that we seriously consider dropping the traditional class designators and start using # of years in college. https://t.co/Pf5yzFkaGe — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 24, 2022

Because Vanderbilt has been doing this for a few years and it’s actually less useful to me to know that Nate Clifton has been in college for four years than that he potentially has two years left after this, because of the COVID year.)

Men’s golf is in second place at the NCAA Championship, two shots behind Oklahoma heading into the third day. The top 15 teams after today will advance to an additional day of stroke play, before the field will be narrowed down to eight teams for the match play tournament. The Commodores teed off at 8:10 AM CT. Also, Cole Sherwood held the individual lead after 36 holes.

Tennessee and Florida play for the SEC Championship in baseball at 1 PM CT today; we are of course rooting for the meteor. With the selection show tomorrow, D1Baseball now has Vanderbilt as the #2 seed in the Chapel Hill regional, along with UNC, Coastal Carolina, and Army. I am guessing the odds that we will host are something like zero percent.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

10:30 AM: MLB: Giants at Reds (Peacock)

3:07 PM: MLB: Rangers at A’s (ESPN+)

3:10 PM: MLB: Pirates at Padres (MLB.tv free game)

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Mets (ESPN2)

7:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Heat, Game 7 (ESPN)

(I’m not gonna bother listing out the college baseball games on here, because there are a lot of them, but you can find most of them on the ESPN app; schedule here. The lone exception seems to be the Big Ten title game between Iowa and Michigan which is on the BTN at noon.)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Florida 11, Alabama 6 ... Kentucky 7, LSU 2 ... Florida 9, Texas A&M 0 ... Tennessee 12, Kentucky 2.

MLB: Nationals 13, Rockies 7 (Game 1) ... Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 (Game 1) ... Royals 7, Twins 3 ... Cardinals 8, Brewers 3 ... Rangers 11, A’s 4 ... Guardians 8, Tigers 1 ... Marlins 4, Braves 1 ... Rays 3, Yankees 1 ... Reds 3, Giants 2 ... Rockies 3, Nationals 2 (Game 2) ... Orioles 4, Red Sox 2 (Game 2) ... Cubs 5, White Sox 1 ... Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Mets 8, Phillies 2 ... Blue Jays 6, Angels 5 ... Mariners 6, Astros 0 ... Pirates 4, Padres 2.

NHL: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 (series tied, 3-3.)