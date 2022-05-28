Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We’re now 91 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener against Hawaii, and there’s actually a player wearing 91. That’s defensive lineman Christian James. The 6’4”, 275-pound redshirt junior from Christian Brothers High School (BOO PURPLE WAVE) in Memphis appeared in ten games as a rotational defensive lineman last season and notched 23 total tackles, including five apiece against Kentucky and Tennessee.

Baseball has been eliminated from the SEC Tournament with yesterday’s 10-2 loss to Kentucky; this was a particularly ugly showing for the Commodores after opening with a win over Ole Miss. Now Vanderbilt waits until Monday to find out where it’s going for the NCAA Tournament; almost certainly, Vanderbilt will not be hosting a regional this year. Today’s SEC Tournament schedule, for those of you still watching:

9:30 AM CT: Alabama vs. Florida

Alabama vs. Florida 1:00 PM CT: Kentucky vs. LSU

Kentucky vs. LSU 4:30 PM CT: Texas A&M vs. Alabama/Florida

Texas A&M vs. Alabama/Florida 8:00 PM CT: Tennessee vs. Kentucky/LSU

In happier news, Vanderbilt men’s golf finished the first round of the NCAA Championship in first place; the Commodores tee off at 8:10 AM CT.

(No scoreboard because I’m running late this morning.)