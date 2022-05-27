Vanderbilt in Hooverville: Loser’s Bracket Game vs. The Blue Balls

How bad was last night’s bludgeoning at the hands of The Chuggers? Well, it propelled me to

On the Mound (Probably)

Friday @ 1:00pm CT (I mean...) on SEC Network

Vanderbilt #35 Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-4, 4.20 ERA)

vs. #24 Blue Balls So. RHP Ryan “The Hague” Hagenow (0-0, 6.07 ERA)

*This has the looks of a Johnny Wholestaff game for the Blue Balls.

The Lineup

Here is the #VandyBoys lineup. Chris McElvain is pitching, Keegan at catcher, Noland at first base, no Bulger pic.twitter.com/evvPvvDx8P — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) May 27, 2022

See you in the comments if I get home before 2pm.