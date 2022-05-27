Good morning.

Today marks 92 days until Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There isn’t a 92 on the roster (a recurring theme when we start the countdown in the 90s before freshmen have been issued numbers, it seems), and there wasn’t one last year, either.

Speaking of the season opener, we found out that the game time will be 9:30 PM CT, along with the times of Vanderbilt’s three games after that. The 9:30 kickoff is, I believe, Vanderbilt’s latest scheduled kickoff in program history, though somehow it’s not the latest any SEC team will kick off next season: Mississippi State will play at Arizona in Week 2 in a game that’s scheduled for 10 PM CT.

Baseball... eh, let’s not talk about it. Vanderbilt will play Kentucky today in an elimination game at approximately 1 PM CT. Today’s full schedule at the SEC Tournament:

9:30 AM CT: Florida vs. Arkansas

Florida vs. Arkansas approx. 1:00 PM CT: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky approx. 4:30 PM CT: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama vs. Texas A&M approx. 8:00 PM CT: LSU vs. Tennessee

Finally, there’s men’s golf, which tees off at the NCAA Championships at 1:30 PM CT at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Like the women’s team, the men’s team made it to the NCAA Championships; unlike the women’s team, their being here is not a surprise and Vanderbilt is a contender to win it all.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Texas A&M 10, Florida 0 ... LSU 11, Kentucky 6.

MLB: Reds 20, Cubs 5 ... Yankees 7, Rays 2 ... Nationals 7, Rockies 3 ... Tigers 4, Guardians 3 ... Phillies 4, Braves 1 ... Royals 3, Twins 2 ... Brewers 4, Cardinals 3 ... Red Sox 16, White Sox 7 ... Blue Jays 6, Angels 3 ... Dodgers 14, Diamondbacks 1 ... Rangers 4, A’s 1.

NBA: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110 (Warriors win, 4-1.)

NHL: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 (Hurricanes lead, 3-2) ... Oilers 5, Flames 3 (Oilers win, 4-1.)