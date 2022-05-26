Kickoff times, TV coverage announced for Vanderbilt’s first four games of 2022

The announcement of early-season college football schedules isn’t exactly a “football is right around the corner” moment, because it occurs in late May when we’re still three months away from football happening, but it’s a good barometer of the midpoint of the long offseason — when we’re closer to the coming football season than last season.

As such, via ESPN and CBS Sports Network, we now have kickoff times and television network assignments for Vanderbilt’s first four games of the 2022 season.

The Commodores will open the season August 27 at Hawaii; that game will kick off at 9:30 PM CT (5:30 PM Hawaii time) and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. That is almost certainly the latest scheduled kickoff (SCHEDULED, before you jump in with “wet hets”) for a Vanderbilt game in history, beating last season’s game at Colorado State by half an hour.

Vanderbilt will then host Elon on September 3 in the traditional Week 1 of the season, kicking off at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+. The Commodores will then host Wake Forest in Week 2, kicking off at 11:00 AM CT on the SEC Network. Finally, in Week 3, Vanderbilt will head to Northern Illinois for a 2:30 PM CT kickoff on CBS Sports Network.