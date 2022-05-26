Good morning.

Today marks 93 days until Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 93 for the Commodores is newly-converted defensive lineman Kevo Wesley. The 6’4”, 290-pound redshirt sophomore from Chicago was recruited as an offensive lineman and was thought to be Vanderbilt’s center of the future, until Julian Hernandez took the starting center job last season and wouldn’t relinquish it. Wesley will now get a shot on the defensive line after appearing in one game in two years on the offense.

The SEC Tournament got only two games in yesterday, after getting three in on Tuesday, and is now almost a full day behind going into today. The good news for everyone is that the forecast looks much better for getting a few baseball games in than it did yesterday; now, it’s probably going to rain in the morning, but the odds of getting two or three games in today look good. The SEC lists this schedule:

9:30 AM: Florida vs. Texas A&M

Florida vs. Texas A&M 1:00 PM: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 4:30 PM: LSU vs. Kentucky

And while I doubt Vanderbilt will be playing at 1, I’d say it’s more likely than not that we will play baseball today. Whether that LSU game is played today is an open question, though, and who knows what the SEC will do after today — I think they’ll modify the schedule and try to get all the games in, particularly since the weather will clear up after today. (If you’re wondering why there isn’t a fourth game listed, it’s because that would be the loser’s bracket game between Arkansas and the Florida-Texas A&M loser, but I doubt that will get played today.)

Anyway, Dom Keegan is a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and the Vanderbilt doubles team of Anna Ross and Holly Staff is in the Elite Eight.

Also, everyone make fun of this guy:

Mid Game Update



I found the Whistler & let him know what a disgrace he is to the Southeastern Conference! pic.twitter.com/5EMUlJVcET — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) May 25, 2022

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 3, Auburn 1 ... Alabama 4, Arkansas 3.

MLB: Pirates 10, Rockies 5 ... Tigers 4, Twins 2 ... Giants 9, Mets 3 ... Nationals 1, Dodgers 0 ... Brewers 2, Padres 1 ... A’s 4, Mariners 2 ... Reds 4, Cubs 3 ... Rays 5, Marlins 4 ... Yankees 2, Orioles 2 ... Braves 8, Phillies 4 ... White Sox 3, Red Sox 1 ... Astros 2, Guardians 1 ... Rangers 7, Angels 2.

NBA: Celtics 93, Heat 80 (Celtics lead, 3-2.)

NHL: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (Avalanche lead, 3-2.)