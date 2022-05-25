Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We’re now 94 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 94 on the roster; last season’s 94, defensive lineman Raashaan Wilkins Jr., transferred to Illinois after the season.

And at approximately 12:51 AM this morning Vanderbilt baseball finally advanced with a 3-1 win over Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament. That was after both of the first two games of the day got rain delayed — a lengthy rain delay in the case of the opener between Alabama and Georgia — and the fourth game of the day got pushed back to today. So today, the schedule, officially, is:

9:30 AM: Kentucky vs. Auburn

Kentucky vs. Auburn 1:00 PM: Alabama vs. Arkansas

Alabama vs. Arkansas 4:30 PM: Florida vs. Texas A&M

Florida vs. Texas A&M 8:00 PM: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

with the fourth second-round game, between LSU and the winner of Kentucky-Auburn, getting pushed back to Thursday. But even that might be optimistic, with rain forecast again today. So we’ll just guess that today’s gonna be another long day in Hooverville, and you can blame that on President Herbert Hoover.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Alabama 5, Georgia 3 ... Florida 2, South Carolina 1.

MLB: Rockies 2, Pirates 1 ... Cubs 11, Reds 4 ... Rays 4, Marlins 0 ... Yankees 7, Orioles 6 ... Dodgers 9, Nationals 4 ... Braves 6, Phillies 5 ... Twins 2, Tigers 0 ... Blue Jays 8, Cardinals 1 ... Red Sox 16, White Sox 3 ... Astros 7, Guardians 3 ... Angels 5, Rangers 3 ... Diamondbacks 8, Royals 6 ... Brewers 4, Padres 1 ... A’s 7, Mariners 5 ... Giants 13, Mets 12.

NBA: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109 (Warriors lead, 3-1.)

NHL: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 (series tied, 2-2) ... Oilers 5, Flames 3 (Oilers lead, 3-1.)