We’re now 95 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 95 on the current roster (because freshmen haven’t been assigned numbers yet.) Last year’s 95, punter Harrison Smith, graduated, though he technically could have come back for a fifth year but didn’t.

So, it’s time for us to rehash our Hooverville joke, as Vanderbilt opens the SEC Tournament today — a disappointment that we’re opening on Tuesday, but nonetheless. The Commodores are the 8-seed and will play Ole Miss today, allegedly at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. We say “allegedly” because with two games ahead of it and scattered thunderstorms in the forecast today and falling behind schedule being an annual tradition at the SEC Tournament, lol, we’re probably not actually playing at 4:30.

Anyway, your schedule at Hooverville today (I’m not posting a separate open thread, so use this if you’re going to talk about the other games; Andrew has your game thread for the Vanderbilt game coming later):

Alabama vs. Georgia (9:30 AM CT)

South Carolina vs. Florida (1:00 PM CT)

Kentucky vs. Auburn (8:00 PM CT)

Also, five Vanderbilt players were honored when the SEC awards were announced, including first team All-SEC picks Enrique Bradfield and Dom Keegan.

Scoreboard

MLB: Pirates 2, Rockies 1 ... Cubs 7, Reds 4 ... Orioles 6, Yankees 4 ... Dodgers 10, Nationals 1 ... Phillies 7, Braves 3 ... Twins 5, Tigers 4 ... Cardinals 7, Blue Jays 3 ... Guardians 6, Astros 1 ... Diamondbacks 9, Royals 5 ... Padres 3, Brewers 2 ... Mariners 7, A’s 6 ... Mets 13, Giants 3.

NBA: Celtics 102, Heat 82 (series tied, 2-2.)

NHL: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Lightning win, 4-0) ... Avalanche 6, Blues 3 (Avalanche lead, 3-1.)