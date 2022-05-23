Good morning.

Today marks 96 days to Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 96 for the Commodores is tight end Brayden Bapst, pictured above. The 6’8”, 280-pound redshirt junior came in as an offensive tackle, but switched to tight end last season and appeared in seven games.

The only news today on the eve of the SEC Tournament is that women’s golf’s run in the NCAA Championship is over after finishing tied for 22nd in the 24-team field, though Celina Sattelkau did make the cut in the individual competition.

MLB: Cardinals 18, Pirates 4 ... Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 ... Red Sox 8, Mariners 4 ... Orioles 7, Rays 6 ... Reds 3, Blue Jays 2 ... Marlins 4, Braves 3 ... Tigers 4, Guardians 2 ... Twins 7, Royals 6 ... Astros 5, Rangers 2 ... Nationals 8, Brewers 2 ... Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4 ... White Sox 3, Yankees 1 (Game 1) ... Mets 2, Rockies 0 ... Padres 10, Giants 1 ... Angels 4, A’s 1 ... White Sox 5, Yankees 0 (Game 2.)

NBA: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100 (Warriors lead, 3-0.)

NHL: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 (Lightning lead, 3-0) ... Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 (Hurricanes lead, 2-1) ... Oilers 4, Flames 1 (Oilers lead, 2-1.)