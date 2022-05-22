Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It’s May 22, 97 days from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 97 on the current roster, with last season’s 97 (Terion “Tank” Sugick) electing to go be a Champion of Life under Arkansas State head coach Lyle “Butch” Jones. Yeah, Butch Jones jokes never get old.

What does get old? Getting swept in the final series of the regular season. Vanderbilt will open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday against Ole Miss. Maybe we’ll stay in Hooverville for longer than a day?

Meanwhile, well, here’s how things are going for women’s golf at the NCAA Championship:

In the 24-team field, the Commodores shot 18-over par and moved up to a tie for 23rd

Well then, let’s just blame all of this on the stupid new logo and move on.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 6, Auburn 3 ... Georgia 11, Missouri 10 ... South Carolina 4, Florida 1 ... Alabama 18, Arkansas 5 ... Texas A&M 12, Ole Miss 5 ... Tennessee 10, Mississippi State 5.

MLB: Yankees 7, White Sox 5 ... Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 6 ... Blue Jays 3, Reds 1 ... Mets 5, Rockies 1 (Game 1) ... Padres 2, Giants 1 ... Red Sox 6, Mariners 5 ... Dodgers 7, Phillies 4 ... Braves 4, Marlins 3 ... Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 ... Rays 6, Orioles 1 ... Twins 9, Royals 2 ... Astros 2, Rangers 1 ... Brewers 5, Nationals 1 ... Rockies 11, Mets 3 (Game 2) ... Angels 5, A’s 3.

NBA: Heat 109, Celtics 103 (Heat lead, 2-1.)

NHL: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 (Avalanche lead, 2-1.)