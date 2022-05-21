Saturday Game Thread: vs. LSU

We’re not hosting. Not anymore. Get that out of your heads. What we need now is anger. What we need now is to be furious. Furious that we just got our teeth kicked in twice in a row by a team completely bereft of starting pitching. Furious that we’re now below .500 in conference play. Furious that we blew a golden opportunity.

Furious.

Because if we’re not, it doesn’t even matter where we’re seeded, or who we’re playing, as we’ll just lay down.

Let’s see that anger today.

Please and thank you.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-4; 3.93 ERA)

vs. #45 LSU Fr. RHP Samuel “Chops” Dutton (1-1; 3.63 ERA)

[Their 3rd starter on Sunday against Ole Piss did not even record an out before being pulled, so yeah, LSU basically has one starter, and then it’s Johnny Wholestaff for the rest of the series.]

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .324

2 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .378

3 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R .371

4 c 16 Jack Bulger R .276

5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .269

6 3b 25 Parker Noland L .246

7 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .269

8 dh 1 Matthew Polk R .226

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .201

See you in the comments.