Good morning.

Today is 98 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. No 98 on the current roster; last year’s 98, walk-on linebacker Daniel Gaw, is no longer with the team. (Pictured above: former Vanderbilt kicker Ryley Guay.)

And baseball lost again, falling 8-3 to LSU and dropping the series. No, I don’t like the inconsistency either, and it’s why Vanderbilt enters the final day of the regular season with a 14-15 SEC record. It means that Vanderbilt will be playing on Tuesday in Hoover, as they’re now two games behind Auburn and LSU for fourth place.

But do you know who won’t be playing on Tuesday? Mississippi State, who fell to 9-20 in the SEC and will now miss the SEC Tournament a year after winning the College World Series. Satan always collects on his debts.

Enrique Bradfield and Dom Keegan were named semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Women’s golf is in 24th place after the first day of the NCAA Championships. They’re 10 shots back of eighth place, with the top eight teams after three rounds advancing to the match play tournament. The Commodores will tee off at 2:36 PM CT; live scoring is here.

Malcolm Turner somehow got paid $1.6 million in 2020, the year when he resigned in February. We are very good at this.

Baseball game to close out the regular season is today at 1 PM CT on the SEC Network.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 5, Auburn 1 (Game 1) ... Auburn 6, Kentucky 3 (Game 2) ... Missouri 10, Georgia 3 ... Tennessee 4, Mississippi State 3 ... Florida 8, South Carolina 0 ... Alabama 8, Arkansas 6 ... Ole Miss 14, Texas A&M 6.

MLB: Diamondbacks 10, Cubs 6 ... Cardinals 5, Pirates 3 ... Braves 5, Marlins 3 ... Dodgers 4, Phillies 1 ... Orioles 8, Rays 6 ... Blue Jays 2, Reds 1 ... Guardians 6, Tigers 1 ... Red Sox 7, Mariners 3 ... Twins 6, Royals 4 ... Rangers 3, Astros 0 ... Brewers 7, Nationals 0 ... A’s 4, Angels 2 ... Padres 8, Giants 7.

NBA: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117 (Warriors lead, 2-0.)

NHL: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 (Hurricanes lead, 2-0) ... Oilers 5, Flames 3 (series tied, 1-1.)