Friday Game Thread: vs. LSU

Last night was beyond rough, but LSU is all out of starting pitchers now. No, really.

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#42 Vanderbilt So. RHP Christian “The Answer” Little (1-1; 2.96 ERA)

vs. #9 LSU So. RHP Ty “Pretty Boy” Floyd (4-3; 3.30 ERA)

[Their 2nd starter against Ole Piss was #28 Yellow Shoe Grad Student RHP Devin “Little Fountain” Fontenot (2-2, 3.86 ERA). The Little Fountain only lasted an inning and a 3rd, yielding 3 runs last week.]

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .324

2 c 16 Jack Bulger R .281

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .370

4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R .376

5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .268

6 3b 25 Parker Noland L .245

7 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .270

8 dh 13 Jonathan Vastine L .196

9 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .225

See you in the comments.

