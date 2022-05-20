Friday Game Thread: vs. LSU

On the Mound
Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+
#42 Vanderbilt So. RHP Christian “The Answer” Little (1-1; 2.96 ERA)
vs. #9 LSU So. RHP Ty “Pretty Boy” Floyd (4-3; 3.30 ERA)
[Their 2nd starter against Ole Piss was #28 Yellow Shoe Grad Student RHP Devin “Little Fountain” Fontenot (2-2, 3.86 ERA). The Little Fountain only lasted an inning and a 3rd, yielding 3 runs last week.]
The Lineup
1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .324
2 c 16 Jack Bulger R .281
3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .370
4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R .376
5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .268
6 3b 25 Parker Noland L .245
7 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .270
8 dh 13 Jonathan Vastine L .196
9 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .225
See you in the comments.
