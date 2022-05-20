Good morning.

Yep, it’s time for our annual countdown to football season — which comes early for Vanderbilt this year, as the Commodores will open the 2022 season on August 27 with a Week 0 game at Hawaii. Today’s Commodore is defensive tackle Devin Lee, who played in seven games and made six tackles as a true freshman last season. He also didn’t wear 99 last season (that was Lorenza Surgers, now at Minnesota.) The 6’3”, 277-pound sophomore was once an Ole Miss commit who changed his mind and went to Vanderbilt.

And of course, it’s a good thing that we’re starting the countdown today because we’d prefer not to talk about what the baseball team did last night. Game 2 against LSU is tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

And since we haven’t discussed golf enough in the comments this week, women’s golf tees off at the NCAA Championship today at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Commodores will tee off at 9:25 AM CT. Live scoring is here. Hell, Round 2 of the PGA Championship is today. There’s even a 1 PM SEC baseball game as Auburn and Kentucky make up a game postponed from last night! (It’s on the SEC Network+ because we gotta show Finebaum on the real network!)

SEC Baseball: Missouri 11, Georgia 3 ... Tennessee 27, Mississippi State 2 ... Florida 14, South Carolina 5 ... Arkansas 7, Alabama 3 ... Texas A&M 10, Ole Miss 5.

MLB: Orioles 9, Yankees 6 ... Padres 2, Phillies 0 ... Mets 7, Cardinals 6 ... Reds 4, Guardians 2 ... White Sox 7, Royals 4 ... Red Sox 12, Mariners 6 ... Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 1 ... Astros 5, Rangers 1.

NBA: Celtics 127, Heat 102 (series tied, 1-1.)

NHL: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 (Lightning lead, 2-0) ... Blues 4, Avalanche 1 (series tied, 1-1.)