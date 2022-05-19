Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf is headed back to the NCAA Championship after dominating the Palm Beach Regional to the tune of finishing 12 shots ahead of second-place Florida State. The Commodores will now advance to next week’s NCAA Championship, the program’s eighth straight appearance. This was also the second year in a row that Vanderbilt has won a regional.

Baseball closes out the regular season with a three-game series against LSU starting tonight at the Hawk. In the span of a couple of weeks, we’ve gone from Chris Lee saying out loud that Vanderbilt might not make a regional to Vanderbilt being in decent shape to host a regional. Game 1 will be tonight at 7 PM CT on ESPN2.

Scoreboard

MLB: Brewers 7, Braves 6 ... Rays 6, Tigers 1 ... Rockies 5, Giants 3 ... Twins 14, A’s 4 ... Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3 ... Red Sox 5, Astros 1 ... Nationals 5, Marlins 4 ... Phillies 3, Padres 0 ... Yankees 3, Orioles 2 ... Mariners 5, Blue Jays 1 ... Mets 11, Cardinals 4 ... Pirates 3, Cubs 2 ... Rangers 6, Angels 5 ... Royals 6, White Sox 2.

NBA: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87 (Warriors lead, 1-0.)

NHL: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (Hurricanes lead, 1-0) ... Flames 9, Oilers 6 (Flames lead, 1-0.)