WELP.

So, that was Vanderbilt quarterback commit Reese Mooney reopening his recruitment. No, I don’t know why. Then again, Vanderbilt took three quarterbacks in the 2022 class and also has Ken Seals and Mike Wright on the roster, so maybe that’s the reason. I don’t know.

This would hurt less if Vanderbilt hadn’t already whiffed on two local quarterback targets: Marcel Reed (the son of former Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed), who committed to Ole Miss, and Kenny Minchey, who committed to Pitt.

Baseball beat MTSU 7-2 in its final nonconference game of the regular season. The Commodores close out the regular season with a home series against LSU starting Thursday.

Men’s golf finishes regional play today with a strong chance to claim a regional title, after shooting 6-under par to claim a nine-shot lead. Live scoring for today is here (as of this writing, the Commodores are 5-under for the day, though their lead is down to seven shots. They’re also now 25 shots ahead of sixth-place Notre Dame, so advancement to the NCAA Championship is basically a given.)