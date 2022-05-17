Good morning.

After the first day of the Palm Beach Regional, Vanderbilt sits at 3-under par and five strokes ahead of second-place South Florida. The Commodores tee off the second round at 6:30 AM CT and live scoring can be found here.

Honors came for Vanderbilt’s baseball team after the weekend series at Arkansas: Enrique Bradfield is the SEC Player of the Week, and Carter Holton is the SEC’s Co-Pitcher of the Week. The Commodores will play one last midweek game tonight at 6:00 PM CT, when MTSU comes to the Hawk.

Damian Jones got his degree.

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 3, Rays 2 ... Marlins 8, Nationals 2 ... Yankees 6, Orioles 2 ... Blue Jays 6, Mariners 2 ... Red Sox 6, Astros 3 ... Brewers 1, Braves 0 ... Cubs 9, Pirates 0 ... Rangers 7, Angels 4 ... White Sox 5, Royals 3 ... Giants 7, Rockies 6 ... Twins 3, A’s 1 ... Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.