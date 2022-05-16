Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s golf tees off the NCAA Regional today at the Champion Course at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where the Commodores are the #1 seed in the Palm Beach Regional after winning the SEC Championship a few weeks ago. The team tees off at 6:30 AM CT, and live scoring can be found here. The top five teams over the three-day regional will advance to the NCAA Championship.

After dropping the suspended game from Saturday night, Vanderbilt baseball recovered to shut out Arkansas 5-0 on Sunday. handing Arkansas its first series loss at home since 2019 and pulling itself above .500 in the SEC in the process. The Commodores close out the regular season with MTSU on Tuesday, followed by a three-game home series against LSU starting on Thursday.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 2 ... Kentucky 7, South Carolina 1 ... Ole Miss 8, LSU 5 ... Florida 4, Missouri 3.

MLB: Padres 7, Braves 3 ... Pirates 1, Reds 0 (note: the Pirates got no-hit in this game) ... Astros 8, Nationals 0 ... Tigers 5, Orioles 1 ... Brewers 7, Marlins 3 ... Mariners 8, Mets 7 ... Rays 3, Blue Jays 0 ... Twins 3, Guardians 1 ... Yankees 5, White Sox 1 ... Rangers 7, Red Sox 1 ... Royals 8, Rockies 7 ... Angels 4, A’s 1 ... Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Dodgers 5, Phillies 4 ... Cardinals 15, Giants 6.

NBA: Celtics 109, Bucks 81 (Celtics win, 4-3) ... Mavericks 123, Suns 90 (Mavericks win, 4-3.)

NHL: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (Rangers win, 4-3) ... Flames 3, Stars 2 (Flames win, 4-3.)