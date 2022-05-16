Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #13: Call For Submissions

Prior to this series, I said the path to hosting a Regional would involve winning 4 of our final 6 SEC games. The Diamond Dores did the tougher part of that this weekend, beating Arky two games to one in their first home series loss since 2019.

Read that again.

Up next is the Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals, who were just swept by Ole Piss.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.