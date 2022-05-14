Good morning.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker will play professional baseball... in the Scott Boras special:

Kumar Rocker, the former Vanderbilt ace who did not sign with the New York Mets after they chose him in the first round last year, has signed with the Tri-City Valleycats of the Frontier League. He’ll pitch there before the MLB Draft, where he’s eligible to be selected again. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 13, 2022

You’ll remember that the NY Mets are no longer our favorite squadron after low-balling Rocker to the point that he didn’t sign, then trashing him after the fact (and, well, before) by claiming some unspecified injury concern. Did that have to do with the pitcher abuse points he accumulated in a no-hitter against Duke in June 2019?

Anyway, with the MLB Draft next month, Rocker’s going to pitch for the Tri-City Valley Cats to show teams, presumably, that whatever the Mets think, his arm is fine. I don’t know where he’ll get drafted next month. Maybe high.

On to the subject of this year’s baseball team, Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 9-6 in the series opener last night, with Enrique Bradfield hitting a three-run homer in the top of the 10th after Vanderbilt had blown a 5-0 lead earlier in the game. Anyway, a win is a win, but especially on the road against a top-5 team, and the Commodores are back above .500 in SEC play with the second game coming tonight at 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Women’s tennis faces Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 today at 2:00 PM CT, with a chance to advance to next week’s NCAA Championships on the line.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 9, Georgia 2 ... South Carolina 11, Kentucky 3 ... Florida 13, Missouri 1 ... Texas A&M 8, Mississippi State 7 ... Auburn 3, Alabama 2.

MLB: Reds 8, Pirates 2 ... Brewers 2, Marlins 1 ... Astros 6, Nationals 1 ... Tigers 4, Orioles 2 ... Mariners 2, Mets 1 ... Rays 5, Blue Jays 2 ... Padres 11, Braves 6 ... Red Sox 7, Rangers 1 ... Twins 12, Guardians 8 ... Yankees 10, White Sox 4 ... Giants 8, Cardinals 2 ... Royals 14, Rockies 10 ... Angels 2, A’s 0 ... Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 3 ... Phillies 12, Dodgers 10.

NBA: Celtics 108, Bucks 95 (series tied, 3-3) ... Warriors 110, Grizzlies 96 (Warriors win, 4-2.)

NHL: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 (series tied, 3-3) ... Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (Panthers win, 4-2) ... Stars 4, Flames 2 (series tied, 3-3.)