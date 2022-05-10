 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midweek Game Thread: vs. Indiana State Fightin’ Larry Bird’s Ridiculous Moustaches

Bryce Cunningham’s getting the start tonight. Do with that information what you will. 6pm CT SECN+.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

That’s right, it’s these guys again. We seemingly play them every year and then also play them in our Regional come tourney time. Here is my “Better Know a Regional Opponent” preview of the Staches from (checks notes) last year.

Record: 23-16, 8-7 in the Missourah Valley Conference. You know, unless they win the MVC tourney, we might actually not see them in the postseason this year.

Player to Watch: #20 RS Sr. OF Sean “Dress for Less” Ross (.377/.432/.652 with 16 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, and 34 RBI). Yeah... maybe pitch around that guy. Actually, this entire Stache Offense is productive, as they’re averaging close to 7 runs per game. Luckily, their pitchers give up nearly 6 runs per game (and their level of competition is not exactly great).

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #34 RS So. RHP Matt “The Jackalope” Jachec (7-1, 2.92 ERA). Of course, he’s their ace, so we won’t see him.

Instead, it’s likely a Johnny Wholestaff night for the Staches, as the guy who’s getting the ball (Brennyn Cutts) has appeared in 11 games, but started only 4. His season high is 6 IP, his 2nd best is 3 IP, and he recorded 23 of an inning in his last outing, likely because he put his balls on Dale’s drum set, and was injured in the subsequent fight.

Confidence Level: High.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

vs. Indiana State #37 Fr. RHP Brennyn “Utah Spelling of one of the Guys From Stepbrothers” Cutts (2-2, 7.45 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .301

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .241

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .364

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .398

5 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .280

6 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .271

7 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .275

8 1b 25 Parker Noland L .233

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .213

See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...