Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #11: Call For Submissions

Well, that ended poorly. The Diamond Dores lost 5-1 on Thursday, pummeled the Grode Jars 11-1 on Friday, and just... I don’t know... gave up yesterday, losing 12-4. We’re now 29-13 (10-11) SEC, and will have to turn things around really quickly, lest we want to join the Jorts in likely missing out on the NCAA Tournament altogether.

In short, this sucks. Louisville comes to town Tuesday (thank Jebus Futrell will be on the mound for that one), and then we travel to Athens for some gyros, shawarma, and a three game set against a pretty good Ugga team.

Now is the time to make our push, and it might just be the time to sit Carter Young. I did not think I would have to say either of those things in May.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.