Tuesday Game Thread: vs. Austin Peay

Tuesday 4/5 vs. The Austin Peay Fightin’ Catheters

6pm CT SECN+

2022: Record: 10-19 (3-3 OVC).

Player to Watch: #12 Sr. C Jack “The Belton Beatdown” Alexander (.408/.504/.689) with 15 2B 1 3B 4 HR and 26 RBI.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: Quite literally no one, as their best pitcher by ERA is #5 Jr. RHP Peyton “Raul” Julia (0-1, 5.25 ERA).

Confidence Level: High. Yes, even after this past weekend. Austin Peay is a world class slump buster.

On the Mound (probably)

Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-0, 2.65 ERA)

vs. Austin Peay RHP/LHP Johnny Wholestaff aka ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

*If I had to guess, I’ll go with last Tuesday’s starter: Austin Peay #19 RS Sr. RHP Collin “Butthole” Loose (0-1, 8.10 ERA).

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .320

2 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .300

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .367

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .406

5 1b 25 Parker Noland L .250

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .500

7 2b 13 Jonathan Vastine L .125

8 dh 19 Troy LaNeve L .174

9 3b 3 Rob Gordon R .000

See you in the comments.