Tuesday Game Thread: vs. Austin Peay

Tuesday 4/5 vs. The Austin Peay Fightin’ Catheters
6pm CT SECN+
2022: Record: 10-19 (3-3 OVC).
Player to Watch: #12 Sr. C Jack “The Belton Beatdown” Alexander (.408/.504/.689) with 15 2B 1 3B 4 HR and 26 RBI.
Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: Quite literally no one, as their best pitcher by ERA is #5 Jr. RHP Peyton “Raul” Julia (0-1, 5.25 ERA).
Confidence Level: High. Yes, even after this past weekend. Austin Peay is a world class slump buster.
On the Mound (probably)
Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-0, 2.65 ERA)
vs. Austin Peay RHP/LHP Johnny Wholestaff aka ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
*If I had to guess, I’ll go with last Tuesday’s starter: Austin Peay #19 RS Sr. RHP Collin “Butthole” Loose (0-1, 8.10 ERA).
The Lineup
1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .320
2 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .300
3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .367
4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .406
5 1b 25 Parker Noland L .250
6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .500
7 2b 13 Jonathan Vastine L .125
8 dh 19 Troy LaNeve L .174
9 3b 3 Rob Gordon R .000
See you in the comments.
