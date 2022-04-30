 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Game Thread: vs. aTm in the SEC-Big XII Challenge Part III

The Dores run-ruled the Grode Jars 11-1 to even up the series. Rubber match today. Two teams enter, one team leaves (with a series victory).

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Somehow, it’s easier to play from ahead. Vanderbilt remembered that yesterday, as back to back jacks in the 1st by Dr. Jones and The Dominator staked us to a lead we would never relinquish.

Let’s do that again today.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (2-0; 1.75 ERA)

vs. #32 aTm Fr. RHP Brad “Rude Boy Living in the Babylon” Rudis (3-0; 3.04 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .295

2 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .307

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .359

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .405

5 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .432

6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .290

7 1b 25 Parker Noland L .235

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .248

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .230

See you in the comments.

