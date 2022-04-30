Saturday Game Thread: vs. aTm in the SEC-Big XII Challenge Part III

Somehow, it’s easier to play from ahead. Vanderbilt remembered that yesterday, as back to back jacks in the 1st by Dr. Jones and The Dominator staked us to a lead we would never relinquish.
Spence gets us started early. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/v4H2suuqDB— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 29, 2022
- - .#VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/AMdwPbMJ2M— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 29, 2022
Let’s do that again today.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (2-0; 1.75 ERA)
vs. #32 aTm Fr. RHP Brad “Rude Boy Living in the Babylon” Rudis (3-0; 3.04 ERA)
The Lineup
1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .295
2 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .307
3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .359
4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .405
5 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .432
6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .290
7 1b 25 Parker Noland L .235
8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .248
9 ss 9 Carter Young B .230
See you in the comments.
