Saturday Game Thread: vs. aTm in the SEC-Big XII Challenge Part III

Somehow, it’s easier to play from ahead. Vanderbilt remembered that yesterday, as back to back jacks in the 1st by Dr. Jones and The Dominator staked us to a lead we would never relinquish.

Let’s do that again today.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (2-0; 1.75 ERA)

vs. #32 aTm Fr. RHP Brad “Rude Boy Living in the Babylon” Rudis (3-0; 3.04 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .295

2 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .307

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .359

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .405

5 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .432

6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .290

7 1b 25 Parker Noland L .235

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .248

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .230

See you in the comments.