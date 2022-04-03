 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Game Thread: vs. THOSE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED

We shall never speak of these last two games again. Just win today.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

On the Mound (probably)

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

Though Corbs has not announced it yet, and it is still technically TBD, I’m willing it into existence right now (because if not now, when?)...

#88 Vanderbilt So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (2-0, 1.09 ERA)

vs. #29 Chuggers Fr. RHP Drew “Legal Name is Literally Just a Nickname, as we all know all Andrews go to Vanderbilt” Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...