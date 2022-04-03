Sunday Game Thread: vs. THOSE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED

On the Mound (probably)
Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+
Though Corbs has not announced it yet, and it is still technically TBD, I’m willing it into existence right now (because if not now, when?)...
#88 Vanderbilt So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (2-0, 1.09 ERA)
vs. #29 Chuggers Fr. RHP Drew “Legal Name is Literally Just a Nickname, as we all know all Andrews go to Vanderbilt” Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/daepT8OFMv— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 3, 2022
See you in the comments.
Loading comments...