Vanderbilt Basketball Player Report Card: Terren Frank

Season Stats Player G GS MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TPG 2FG% 3FG% FT% WS Player G GS MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TPG 2FG% 3FG% FT% WS Terren Frank 29 0 10.5 2.1 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 45.20% 19.20% 62% 0.2

For all the talk about the Transfer Portal, more often than not it’s just been about finding guys to fill out a roster.

In theory, I understand the logic behind bringing in a guy who at least one service rated as a four-star coming out of high school, who couldn’t find his way onto the floor in a single season at TCU. Fresh start, and all that. In practice, though, a guy who was averaging 8.6 minutes per game on a 12-14 TCU team is probably playing that little for a reason. Terren Frank wasn’t much more impactful in his single year at Vanderbilt than he was at TCU, and he had plenty of chances early on to make an impact: through the season’s first 13 games, he was averaging around 15 minutes a game — solidly in the rotation, if not exactly starting.

But he was also averaging 3 points per game, and when Jamaine Mann returned from a brief absence due to injury, Frank’s minutes dwindled to almost nothing. He did see a brief resurgence late in the season when Mann went on the shelf again, but then he didn’t play at all in Vanderbilt’s last two SEC Tournament games or the three NIT games. The writing was clearly on the wall, and Frank elected to transfer after the season to an as-yet-undetermined destination.

What we did see wasn’t good. His shooting percentages were bad, his turnover rate (22.4%) was pretty awful for a guy who isn’t a primary ballhandler, and his rebound and block rates weren’t anywhere close to defensive specialist levels. His main competition for backup forward minutes (Jamaine Mann) was better across the board.

Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.

Grade: F.