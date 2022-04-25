Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf won its second consecutive SEC title with yesterday’s 3-2 match play win over Florida. The Commodores thus qualified for the NCAA regionals, which begin on May 16 and will be announced on May 4.

Baseball took the series at Kentucky with a 5-3 win on Sunday, getting back to .500 in the SEC in the process. Bryce Cunningham pitched four innings of one-run ball to pick up his second win of the season, while Jack Bulger and Tate Kolwyck each delivered three hits.

No Vanderbilt sports until Thursday. Robbie Weinstein recaps the quarterback battle in spring practice, which finished with no clear leader and will continue into the fall when freshmen Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor arrive on campus.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 6, Florida 4 ... Alabama 3, Georgia 0 ... Texas A&M 11, Arkansas 10 ... Auburn 2, South Carolina 0.

MLB: Rays 5, Red Sox 2 ... Rockies 6, Tigers 2 ... Yankees 10, Guardians 2 ... Marlins 5, Braves 4 ... Giants 12, Nationals 3 ... Reds 4, Cardinals 1 ... Twins 6, White Sox 4 ... Astros 8, Blue Jays 7 ... Pirates 4, Cubs 3 ... Angels 7, Orioles 6 ... A’s 2, Rangers 0 ... Mariners 5, Royals 4 ... Dodgers 10, Padres 2 ... Mets 6, Diamondbacks 2 ... Brewers 1, Phillies 0.

NHL: Red Wings 3, Devils 0 ... Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 ... Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 2 ... Flyers 4, Penguins 1 ... Lightning 8, Panthers 4 ... Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3 ... Jets 4, Avalanche 1 ... Bruins 5, Canadiens 3 ... Wild 5, Predators 4 ... Blues 6, Ducks 3 ... Sharks 5, Golden Knights 4.

NBA: Bucks 119, Bulls 95 (Bucks lead, 3-1) ... Nuggets 126, Warriors 121 (Warriors lead, 3-1) ... Heat 110, Hawks 86 (Heat lead, 3-1) ... Pelicans 118, Suns 103 (series tied, 2-2.)