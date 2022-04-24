Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #10: Call For Submissions

The Diamond Dores have finally climbed back to .500 in SEC play with a 2-1 road series win over Kentucky. The first game was historic, the 2nd game infuriating, and the 3rd decidedly meh. Of course, that was our first Sunday rubber match victory all year, which just sounds wrong.

No midweek game this week, as aTm comes to town for a Thursday through Saturday set. What does that mean for Devin Futrell? Well, you’ll just have to ask to find out what I think.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.