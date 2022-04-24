Good morning.

After beating Mississippi State and LSU in match play on Saturday, Vanderbilt men’s golf has a chance to repeat as SEC champions as they head into today’s final against Florida, which tees off at 7 AM CT on the SEC Network.

Baseball lost 3-2 to Kentucky on Saturday, falling to 8-9 in the SEC. The Commodores and Wildcats will finish the series today at noon CT.

Lacrosse blew out Old Dominion 20-9 in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

