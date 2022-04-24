Sunday Game Thread: at The Kentucky Blue Balls

Yesterday’s game was a microcosm of the season thus far. Holton wavered between looking All-World and looking shaky, reminding us all that he, though immensely talented, is still a freshman. Pat Reilly piggy-backed, and would have pitched the final 4 innings had our bats given him the chance. You can’t exactly ask for more than the 3 hitless IP given to us by The Life of Reilly. Really, a combined 3 runs allowed in 8 IP should be enough against a weak Kentucky squad. Instead, we stranded eleventy billion runners in scoring position, and, as a result of that, lost to the worst or second worst team in the conference. Worse than that, the veteran bats that should deliver in said situations fell flat, and our only runs came from a 2 run line drive HR from Fr. DH Matthew “Young Hickory” Polk. That this came one day after a combined no-hitter from both McBain and Little also factors into the overall feeling of “meh” that surrounds this 2022 Diamond Dore squad. They should be better than this, but at this point, you are what you are.

...and what we are right now is not a Regional host. Lose today, and we might not deserve to be in the projected field of 64.

Let’s not lose, then.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (1-0; 1.66 ERA)

vs. #25 Blue Balls So. RHP Seth “Donal” Logue (1-3; 7.63 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .290

2 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .296

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .361

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .404

5 1b 25 Parker Noland L .267

6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .269

7 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .214

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .257

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .244

See you in the comments.