Anchor Drop, April 23, 2022: Baseball No-Hits Kentucky

Chris McElvain and Christian Little combined on a no-hitter last night.

By Tom Stephenson
Syndication: The Tennessean Mark Zaleski/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good morning.

Chris McElwain (seven innings) and Christian Little (two innings) combined on a no-hitter last night in Vanderbilt’s 10-0 win over Kentucky. The win improves the Commodores to 8-8 in the SEC. Vanderbilt will play game 2 against the Wildcats today at 11 AM CT on the SEC Network.

Men’s golf won the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship by three strokes after posting 16-under par for three days. The Commodores open match play today with Mississippi State in the quarterfinals at 6:30 AM CT; this will be streamed on the SEC Network+. If Vanderbilt advances, they’ll also play the semifinals today.

Women’s tennis lost 4-2 to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. That ends their regular season; the NCAA Tournament will be announced on May 2.

Lacrosse travels to Old Dominion today at noon CT. Streaming is on Monarch Media, whatever that is.

