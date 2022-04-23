Saturday Game Thread: at The Kentucky Blue Balls

Despite the Kentucky announcers mentioning it eleventy billion times, both McBain and Little were able to ward off the jinx and pitch a combined no-hitter against The Kentucky Blue Balls. All this with McBain not exactly having his A level stuff.
A night of history.#VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/NM6NvFAYjV— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 23, 2022
Final lines for the pitchers on the Vanderbilt combined no hitter:
Chris “McBain” McElvain (W, 5-2)
7 IP 0 R 0 H 3 B 9 K on 104 pitches (66 strikes)
Christian “The Answer” Little
2 IP 0 R 0 H 1 B 4 K on 27 pitches (18 strikes)
On the flip side, the Blue Ball pitchers couldn’t find the plate, yielding 12 H and 12 BB to the Diamond Dore attack. Beyond that, they emptied their pen—burning through 6 pitchers on the night.
Still, there are two more games in the series, and two excellent chances to build our resume to host a Regional. We’re now 27-10 (8-8 SEC). Let’s wrap up the series with some brunch time baseball.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 11:00am CT on SEC Network
#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-2; 4.57 ERA)
vs. #48 Blue Balls Jr. RHP Zack “Ends with a K as the H is for you” Lee (0-0, 3.77 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/XazaJouroi— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 23, 2022
See you in the comments.
