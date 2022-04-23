Saturday Game Thread: at The Kentucky Blue Balls

Despite the Kentucky announcers mentioning it eleventy billion times, both McBain and Little were able to ward off the jinx and pitch a combined no-hitter against The Kentucky Blue Balls. All this with McBain not exactly having his A level stuff.

Final lines for the pitchers on the Vanderbilt combined no hitter:

Chris “McBain” McElvain (W, 5-2)

7 IP 0 R 0 H 3 B 9 K on 104 pitches (66 strikes)

Christian “The Answer” Little

2 IP 0 R 0 H 1 B 4 K on 27 pitches (18 strikes)

On the flip side, the Blue Ball pitchers couldn’t find the plate, yielding 12 H and 12 BB to the Diamond Dore attack. Beyond that, they emptied their pen—burning through 6 pitchers on the night.

Still, there are two more games in the series, and two excellent chances to build our resume to host a Regional. We’re now 27-10 (8-8 SEC). Let’s wrap up the series with some brunch time baseball.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 11:00am CT on SEC Network

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-2; 4.57 ERA)

vs. #48 Blue Balls Jr. RHP Zack “Ends with a K as the H is for you” Lee (0-0, 3.77 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.