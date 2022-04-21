Good morning.

Men’s golf was dominant on the first day of the SEC Championship, posting a 7-under par score to lead the tournament by three strokes ahead of second place Georgia. They’ll tee off the second round today at 8:40 AM CT.

Men’s tennis, on the other hand, is done, falling 4-3 to Alabama at the SEC Tournament to make its stay a short one. Women’s tennis opens the SEC Tournament today against Ole Miss at 11 AM CT.

Soccer announced a signing class of six yesterday. The basketball team is going to Europe in August.

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 10, Arkansas State 3 ... South Carolina 5, Winthrop 2 ... Auburn 14, Kennesaw State 1.

MLB: Brewers 4, Pirates 2 ... Guardians 11, White Sox 1 (Game 1) ... Dodgers 5, Braves 1 ... Phillies 9, Rockies 6 ... Padres 6, Reds 0 ... Guardians 2, White Sox 1 (Game 2) ... Orioles 1, A’s 0 ... Rays 8, Cubs 2 ... Angels 6, Astros 0 ... Yankees 5, Tigers 3 ... Cardinals 2, Marlins 0 ... Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 2 ... Giants 5, Mets 2 ... Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1 ... Royals 2, Twins 0 ... Mariners 4, Rangers 2.

NHL: Oilers 5, Stars 2 ... Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3 ... Golden Knights 4, Capitals 3 ... Kraken 3, Avalanche 2.

NBA: Celtics 114, Nets 107 (Celtics lead, 2-0) ... 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (76ers lead, 3-0) ... Bulls 114, Bucks 110 (series tied, 1-1.)