Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt baseball shut out Tennessee Tech, 7-0, with Devin Futtrell allowing just three hits over six innings to get the win. The Commodores head back on the road this weekend for a three-game series at Kentucky.

Men’s golf looks to defend its SEC Championship as the 2022 edition gets underway today at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

At the other end of the spectrum, men’s tennis is the 12-seed in the SEC Tournament and opens today at 10 AM CT against Alabama.

ICYMI: Volleyball is back.

And finally, (a) John Daly has a son on the Arkansas golf team but also (b) this might be the most unintentionally hilarious quote in history.

John Daly II, the son of PGA pro John Daly, is Hooters' first NIL ambassador.



“I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.” pic.twitter.com/N6vp9DzI2x — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 19, 2022

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Louisville 4, Kentucky 2 ... Florida 10, Stetson 8 ... Clemson 8, Georgia 4 ... Tennessee 9, Bellarmine 3 ... Texas A&M 14, Dallas Baptist 1 ... Missouri 6, Missouri State 5 ... Mississippi State 17, Jackson State 2 ... Auburn 6, Alabama State 5 ... UAB 7, Alabama 6 ... SE Missouri State 13, Ole Miss 3 ... LSU 8, UL Lafayette 4 ... Arkansas 10, Arkansas State 1.

MLB: Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 1 (Game 1) ... Mets 5, Giants 4 (Game 1) ... Yankees 4, Tigers 2 ... Cardinals 5, Marlins 1 ... Nationals 1, Diamondbacks 0 (Game 2) ... Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1 ... Mets 3, Giants 1 (Game 2) ... Brewers 5, Pirates 2 ... Rays 6, Cubs 5 ... Angels 7, Astros 2 ... Royals 4, Twins 3 ... Rockies 6, Phillies 5 ... A’s 2, Orioles 1 ... Padres 6, Reds 2 ... Mariners 6, Rangers 2 ... Braves 3, Dodgers 1.

NHL: Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2 ... Wild 2, Canadiens 0 ... Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 ... Rangers 3, Jets 0 ... Panthers 3, Islanders 2 ... Bruins 3, Blues 2 ... Predators 3, Flames 2 ... Kings 2, Ducks 1 ... Senators 4, Canucks 3 ... Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 2.

NBA: Heat 115, Hawks 105 (Heat lead, 2-0) ... Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96 (series tied, 1-1) ... Pelicans 125, Suns 114 (series tied, 1-1.)