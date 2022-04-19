Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Yesterday, Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the NBA Draft, but Vanderbilt might have also gotten his replacement for next season:

BREAKING: Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from UC Davis transfer PG Ezra Manjon, a three-time All-Big West selection.https://t.co/QsKaxLgJ6U pic.twitter.com/brd0JO6kCC — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) April 18, 2022

Ezra Manjon averaged 13.9 ppg and 3.6 apg in three years at UC Davis, and he’ll now be coming to Vanderbilt, where he’ll be asked to replace Pippen at the point. There’s some risk here, obviously: some good mid-major players are just that, and sometimes it doesn’t translate to a power conference. And there’s a lot to not like in Manjon’s shooting percentages: he shot 20 percent from three-point range last season. Perhaps at Vanderbilt, he’ll evolve into more of a pass-first point guard instead of somebody asked to carry the scoring load. Then again, I don’t know who will carry the scoring load for next year’s Vanderbilt team.

And to fill out the roster, Vanderbilt also landed a commitment from incoming freshman Paul Lewis, also a point guard.

In other good news for basketball, new facilities!

Baseball hosts Tennessee Tech tonight at 6 PM CT.

Scoreboard

MLB: Twins 8, Red Sox 3 ... Brewers 6, Pirates 1 ... Cubs 4, Rays 2 ... Astros 8, Angels 3 ... Rockies 4, Phillies 1 ... A’s 5, Orioles 1 ... Padres 4, Reds 1 ... Dodgers 7, Braves 4.

NHL: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 ... Capitals 3, Avalanche 2 ... Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 3 ... Devils 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Kraken 4, Senators 2 ... Canucks 6, Stars 2.

NBA: 76ers 112, Raptors 97 (76ers lead, 2-0) ... Mavericks 110, Jazz 104 (series tied, 1-1) ... Warriors 126, Nuggets 106 (Warriors lead, 2-0.)