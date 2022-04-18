Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA Draft, will sign with agent

Welp.

Thank you Vandy pic.twitter.com/7hXozT8ih6 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) April 18, 2022

After two consecutive All-SEC seasons, Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided that he doesn’t want to try for a third straight, nor does he want to break Shan Foster’s all-time scoring record at Vanderbilt. The junior, who scored 1577 points in his career and became the first Vanderbilt player to average more than 20 points per game for two consecutive seasons since Billy McCaffrey in 1993 and 1994, elected to forgo his final season of eligibility and start a pro career.

The rules have changed a smidge since the NCAA tinkered with the rule about signing with an agent, but just so we’re clear, “signing with an agent” here is code for “I’m not coming back” — not after Pippen waited until the absolute last possible moment last year to pull his name out of the NBA Draft and return to school. What’s more, Jerry Stackhouse likely wouldn’t be too pleased if Pippen cut off the possibility of signing a replacement by leaving things open this year.

This was, of course, totally expected, and now a bunch of salty Kentucky and Alabama fans will yell about how he’ll never make it in the pros. Godspeed, Scotty.