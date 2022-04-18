Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #9: Call For Submissions

Sure we lost on Sunday, but a series win over Sully and the Jorts is always a good thing (though our starting pitching left little to be desired). The Diamond Dores are 25-10 (7-8 SEC) with a really good chance to go above .500 after this weekend’s matchup in Kentucky.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.