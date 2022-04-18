Vanderbilt Basketball Player Report Card: Gabe Dorsey

Season Stats Player G GS MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TPG 2FG% 3FG% FT% WS Player G GS MPG PPG RPG APG BPG SPG TPG 2FG% 3FG% FT% WS Gabe Dorsey 22 2 6.4 0.7 0.3 0.2 0 0 0.3 57.10% 7.40% 33% -0.3

The nicest thing that I can say about Gabe Dorsey’s freshman season is that at least he isn’t a quitter who’s entered the transfer portal, a comment that will surely offend the annoying student-athlete freedom absolutists that infest the broader SB Nation, and these are people I don’t give a shit about offending because they are extremely wrong and we should feel free to criticize players who enter the transfer portal, because in fact many of them are making poor decisions but particularly when they elect to leave my team. (It is also fine to laugh at how little of a role Dylan Disu played for Texas this season. In fact, I just laughed at it again.)

This is all a nice way of saying that Dorsey’s freshman season was a disappointment. Dorsey came in ranked 227th in the 247 Sports composite, a spot where you’re not really expecting much as a freshman, but you still expect better than this. Going 2-for-27 from three-point range is a ... special ... achievement. So, too, is posting a 47.5 Offensive Rating; Terren Frank posted a 79.3 rating. I can’t find a Vanderbilt player going back to 2002 with an Offensive Rating that bad. Dorsey’s season high in points was ... three, achieved twice, against Mississippi Valley State and Austin Peay (and if you had to guess that these were the games in which he hit his two three-pointers, duh, that’s a correct answer.)

So, I guess it says something that Jerry Stackhouse still believes in Dorsey enough that he’s (as of now) returning for his sophomore season. It also says something that Dorsey is the only player from the 2021 recruiting class who’s still in the program, and what that says is absolutely not good. (Peyton Daniels, by the way, has entered the transfer portal again after transferring out of Vanderbilt three games into the season and landing at Stephen F. Austin, where he apparently already wore out his welcome. And Shane Dezonie is going to St. Joseph’s next season.)

Grade: D-. An F would be too harsh for a guy who I wasn’t expecting much from, but I was expecting better than 2-for-27 from three.