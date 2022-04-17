Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Gainesville Jorts

With two come from behind victories over the Jorts, all I have to say is: pic.twitter.com/aXvfWM1Ooi — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) April 17, 2022

I mean, after returning to the leadoff spot and going 2-4 with a bases clearing triple, Enrique Shockwave certainly is.

Today, we break the brooms out of storage and tell Sully to sit down.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on ESPN2

That’s right, ladies. We’ve got a Johnny Wholestaff game on both ends as the Diamond Dores seek their first SEC sweep since we beat Missourah (spits) and they decided to credit the SEC-Big XII Challenge as a conference series.

Though at first glance, the pitching matchup looks eerily similar, we’ve got more shrug emoji guys rested and ready to go than they do. I half expect Sully will go full Arky Arm Destroyer and just start Purnell (who appears to be their only relief pitcher), who has thrown 28 pitches on Friday and 24 pitches on Saturday.

Short of Sully taking a page out of the Dave Van Horn Ligament Shredder playbook and calling his version of The Kopps, here are the guys we might be looking at:

#22 Fr. RHP Brandon “The Barber of Seville, Florida” Neely (1-0, 5.09 ERA; 1 start) *Started last Sunday; went 3 & 2⁄ 3 IP with 5 H and 4 R. Not exactly inspiring.

#3 6th yr Sr. RHP Garrett “Lil’ Chin” Milchin (1-0, 3.38 ERA; 3 starts) *Started two Sundays ago; went 0 IP with 3 H and 2 R. Please be this guy, please be this guy, please be this guy.

#44 So. LHP Timmy “Living a Lie” Manning (0-0, 6.11 ERA; 5 starts). *Last pitched on 4/5. Living a lie, living a lie, Timmy.

#20 RS So. RHP Nick “The Pogues” Pogue (1-2, 9.53 ERA; 4 starts). *Pitched this Tuesday against FSU, though only for 1⁄ 3 of an inning.

#18 Fr. LHP Pierce “Sofia” Coppola (0-0, 4.15 ERA; 1 start). *Hasn’t pitched since 2/20, so... uhh... unlikely.

The other guys on their team with starts? Well, Lil’ Abner, Ryan “Christian” Slater, and Tyler “Norbit” Nesbitt have pitched in relief this week, so unless they’re just out there as an opener, I don’t expect to see them in the 1st. Either way, as you can see, there’s slim pickings for fat Sully.

On our side? Well, we’ve got some options. Rather than opt to give Schultz a day of rest, Corbs decided to let him close things out for more than one inning on back to back days (24 and 27 pitches respectively). The reason I point this out is that Corbs and Brownie have largely been using Christian “The Answer” Little (0-0, 2.70 ERA; no starts in 2022) in high leverage relief situations this year. With Maldo back, did they decide to keep Little out of the first two games so he could start, or at least throw multiple innings on Sunday? It’s certainly plausible.

Other contenders are:

#97 Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (1-0, 1.15 ERA; 1 start)

#33 So. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-1, 4.05 ERA; 1 start)

#36 So. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0, 3.52 ERA; 1 start)

...and though he pitched Tuesday, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility Corbs elevates our most consistent pitcher from the Walker Buehler midweek role right now...

#95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (7-0, 2.45 ERA; 7 starts)

In short, we have options.

Pitchers who should be available for Vanderbilt tomorrow: Hunter Owen, Bryce Cunningham, Christian Little, Nelson Berkwich, Jack Anderson, Brett Hansen, Grayson Moore….

The Lineup

See you in the comments.