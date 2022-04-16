We interrupt today’s regularly scheduled baseball and women’s bowling programming to bring you the Vanderbilt football spring game.

The Commodores, coming off a 2-10 record in Clark Lea’s first year, seemingly have few things to look ahead to in 2022. The incoming freshman class is solid, sure, and we’ll see a bit of the early enrollees today. But you don’t just turn around a team that’s losing to East Tennessee State and barely beating Colorado State and UConn overnight.

The quarterback room has added three players, only one of whom is already on campus. True freshman A.J. Swann joins incumbents Ken Seals and Mike Wright, and I bet we’ll see at least some of Swann today. The offensive line they’ll be playing behind, though, won’t be getting any immediate help from the freshmen. There are some transfers coming in the fall, but today we’re mostly going to see last year’s line, minus starting left tackle Tyler Steen (who transferred to Alabama.)

Anyway, game is at 1 PM CT and streaming on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Have fun, expect to win.