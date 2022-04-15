Week 9 Series Preview: vs. The Gainesville Jorts

Week Nine (4/15-4/17): at The Gainesville University Jorts

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN2

Saturday @ 6:00pm CT on SECNetwork

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on ESPN2

Record: 21-12 (5-7 SEC). Like the Diamond Dores, the Gainesville Jorts have underperformed relative to pre-season expectations. Like us, they lost their season opening series 2-1. Unlike us, the team they lost to (Liberty) sucks huge piles of ass. On the positive side, they’ve taken series against a good Miami team (2-1), a perfectly cromulent Alabama Nittany Tide (2-1), and a very good Arky team (2-1). On the negative side, they were swept by Ugga and lost 2-1 to LSU. They can beat pretty much anyone and lose to pretty much anyone. Sound familiar?

Player to Watch: #4 Jr. CF Jud “Fabulous” Fabian (.275/.429/.667 with 6 2B 1 3B 13 HR 32 RBI and 2-3 steals). Fabian’s been “Strollin’ in the Springtime,” at least in terms of power production. He’s a good CF, as well, and has been on the radar of MLB scouts for some time. I’d also watch out for #5 So. 2B and leadoff hitter Colby “The Top” Halter (.290/.383/.466 with 8 2B 5 HR 14 RBI and 4-5 steals). The Top is not known for power, but (okay, I can’t complete this joke without convulsing in laughter, so you fill in your own phrase here).

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #12 So. LHP Hunter “Gatherer” Barco (5-2, 2.23 ERA). Barco’s a draft eligible sophomore, and he’s likely to be a back end of the 1st round pick. He’s a good pitcher, and quite clearly their best. Spencer “Dr. Jones” Jones knows him from their high school days, so let’s hope Dr. Jones bludgeons Barco with a series of 450 foot monster dongers. Please. And thank you.

Confidence Level: Meh. These teams are quite similar, as both are loaded with young baseball playing talent, and both are currently underwater in the SEC. I’ll take our talent over theirs, collectively, but their two best veteran players are likely better than our two best veteran players right now. These last three weeks have chipped away at my confidence.

On the Mound (probably)

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN2

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (4-2; 3.59 ERA)

vs. #12 Jorts So. LHP Hunter “Gatherer” Barco (5-2, 2.23 ERA)

Saturday @ 6:00pm CT on SEC Network

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-2; 4.14 ERA)

vs. #8 Jorts So. RHP Brandon “Little Sprout” Sproat (4-3, 4.23 ERA)

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on ESPN2

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (though probably Patrick “Life of” Reilly, as Futrell pitched on Tuesday)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Lineup

1 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .289

2 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .303

3 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R .417

4 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .358

5 c 16 Jack Bulger R .286

6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .278

7 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .478

8 dh 3 Rob Gordon R .222

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .252

See you in the comments.