Bowling takes on Stephen F. Austin in semifinal

Yep, it’s the time of year again for Pinman to make his annual appearance as Vanderbilt bowling pursues its third national championship.

The Commodores opened the Final Four this morning with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson. In the double-elimination bracket, this gives Vanderbilt a chance to advance to Saturday night’s championship match if they can beat Stephen F. Austin this afternoon. The Lumberjacks took out top-seed McKendree this morning, pushing the hated rivals to the brink of elimination as they’ll simultaneously duel Fairleigh Dickinson.

Should Vanderbilt lose, they’ll face the winner of that match tomorrow morning at 8 AM CT in an elimination match. Today’s match will be streamed on ncaa.com. Remember, the women’s bowling team so far has been the only Vanderbilt sports team that is exempt from the curse of the new logo and I would argue that this is because Anchor of Gold has installed Pinman as the official guardian of the team and I will not hear any arguments to the contrary.