Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Western Kentucky Big Red Grimaces

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (6-0, 2.27 ERA)

vs. Big Red Grimaces #30 So. RHP Luke “Stouffer’s” Stoful (0-3, 8.36 ERA)

The Lineup

1 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .292

2 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .311

3 dh 12 Dominic Keegan R .414

4 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .362

5 c 16 Jack Bulger R .267

6 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .269

7 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .287

8 1b 25 Parker Noland L .266

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .252

See you in the comments (maybe... I have a late work meeting today).