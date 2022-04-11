Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #8: Call For Submissions

This about sums up where I’m at right now:

Vanderbilt is no longer a top 25 team. In fairness, hasn’t played like one yet this season. Doesn’t mean it still can’t, but today at least, perception is finally catching up with reality. https://t.co/v9EVtAm1B9 pic.twitter.com/TmNwGIsqJI — McGoogs (@GoogsMc) April 11, 2022

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.