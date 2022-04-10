Sunday Game Thread: at The Auburn University War Tigers

The Diamond Dores looked listless—resigned to lose yet another SEC series—and then Javier “Cloney Kemp” Vaz went VAS DEFERENS with a leaping catch at the wall to stop a War Tiger charge in the 3rd. Then the worm... well, it turned:

A lot happened in the fourth.



Here's how we scored 9️⃣



⤵️#VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/nbSEenuA1A — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 9, 2022

The Dores didn’t stop there, as they plated 10 more—including 6 in the 9th—and evened the series on the back of a 19-4 bludgeoning. In total, they scored 19 runs on 23 hits, of which 10 were 2Bs and 4 were hit over some fencing they’d set up. Every starter recorded at least one hit (except for Carter Young, who, while still slumping at the plate, was more than solid in the field).

I’d like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/Xp89sXuCap — McGoogs (@GoogsMc) April 10, 2022

Three Stars

1) Javier “Cloney Kemp” Vaz: 2-6 with a 3 run HR in the 4th. Of course, the reason he takes the #1 spot was he provided the catch that started it all.

2) Spencer “Dr.” Jones: 3-4 with 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 R and 3 RBI.

3) Dominick “The Dominator” Keegan: 4-5 with 3 2B, 3 R, and 3 RBI.

Honorable Mention - Jack “The Bulge” Bulger: 5-5 with 2 2B, 2 R, and 2 RBI.

Let’s keep it rolling.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#88 Vanderbilt So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (2-1, 1.21 ERA)

vs. #45 War Tigers So. RHP Joseph “The Humacao Kid” Gonzalez (3-0, 2.31 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .322

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .293

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .366

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .430

5 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .268

6 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .267

7 2b 13 Jonathan Vastine L .136

8 ss 9 Carter Young B .253

9 1b 25 Parker Noland L .262

See you in the comments.